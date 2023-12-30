International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIC. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Trading Down 1.2 %

IGIC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.16. International General Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

