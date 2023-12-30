InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $222,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.87 and a 200-day moving average of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

