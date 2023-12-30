InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $239,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 32.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

