InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 11,408 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.