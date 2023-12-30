Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

ISRG opened at $337.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

