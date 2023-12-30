Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 209.9% from the November 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $24.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0517 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
