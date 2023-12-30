Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 209.9% from the November 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $24.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0517 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,509 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,793,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

