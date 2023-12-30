Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Down 43.8% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSMS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 822.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

