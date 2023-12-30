Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Down 43.8% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BSMS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.