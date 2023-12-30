Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 39,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 123,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

