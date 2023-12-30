Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.96

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 3048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $645.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
