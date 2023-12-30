Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.96

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 3048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $645.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2055 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 937,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 721,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 198,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

