Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.56.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

