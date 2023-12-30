Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 270.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,409,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 364,977 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,124,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 133,772 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 96,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 37,602 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.