Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.28

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.28 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 9125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $715.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

