Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.97

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

