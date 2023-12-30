Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.70 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

