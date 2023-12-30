IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $231.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.99. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.