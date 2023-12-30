iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.59 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

