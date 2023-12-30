iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,214 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,949,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,697,000 after buying an additional 289,769 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,060,000 after buying an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,860,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,096,000 after acquiring an additional 337,406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.26. 588,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,515. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

