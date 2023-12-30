iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Lifted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.88. 41,616,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,770,197. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

