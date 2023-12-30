iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $98.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.