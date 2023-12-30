iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 9.2% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

