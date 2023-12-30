iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 1,512,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,635. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

