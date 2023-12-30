iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Lifted by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 14.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.82. 1,512,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,635. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

