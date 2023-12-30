iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,858,000 after buying an additional 172,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after buying an additional 105,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. 1,512,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

