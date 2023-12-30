iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,727,481 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

