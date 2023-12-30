iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
