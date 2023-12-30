iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 86,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,327,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,154. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

