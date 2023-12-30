iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Lessened by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

