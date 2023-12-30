iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.03. 55,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,596. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

