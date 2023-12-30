iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.07

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.07 and last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 4434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $845.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.