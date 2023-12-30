iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Raised by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.57 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

