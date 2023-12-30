iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Cut by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

EFG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 442,099 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.