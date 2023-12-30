iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Boosted by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,971,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

