iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,758,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,520,678. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

