iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $31.19. 4,893,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,397. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

