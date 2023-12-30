iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Covenant Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.