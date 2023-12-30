iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $200.71. 41,496,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,766,388. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

