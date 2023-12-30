iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period.

IWO traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,145. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $258.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

