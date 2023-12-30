iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

