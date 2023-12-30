Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Shares Down 0.4%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.90. 2,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 79,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWSM. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after buying an additional 256,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 216,910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

