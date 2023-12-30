Jennifer Lynne Bath Acquires 20,000 Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA) Stock

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (TSE:IPA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Lynne Bath bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Jennifer Lynne Bath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Jennifer Lynne Bath acquired 2,000 shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$2,698.40.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Jennifer Lynne Bath purchased 1,000 shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,066.60.

On Monday, October 23rd, Jennifer Lynne Bath acquired 900 shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,115.91.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

IPA is an innovation-driven, technology platform company that supports its pharmaceutical and biotechnology company partners in their quest to discover and develop novel, therapeutic antibodies against all classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional, multi-vendor, product development model by bringing innovative and high-throughput, data-driven technologies to its partners, incorporating the advantages of diverse antibody repertoires with the Company’s therapeutic antibody discovery suite of technologies, to exploit antibodies of broad epitope coverage, multiple antibody formats, valency and size, and to discover antibodies against multiple/rare epitopes.

