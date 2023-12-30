JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,225 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 85,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.70. 2,140,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,652. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.