Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Trading Up 4.7%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 13,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 162,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

