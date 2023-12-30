John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.65. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 151,081 shares traded.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
