John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $10.65. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 151,081 shares traded.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.