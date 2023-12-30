JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Increased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 122.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 757,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $37,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 4,946,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

