Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Position Decreased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $316.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average of $196.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $318.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.13.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

