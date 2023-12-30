Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $300.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.13.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KRTX opened at $316.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $318.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average is $196.06.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,694,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,382,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

