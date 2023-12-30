Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 6,267,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,135,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £870,350.00, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

