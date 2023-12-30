Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Siebert Williams Shank from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Knife River stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. Knife River has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
