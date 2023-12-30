Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Siebert Williams Shank from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Knife River stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. Knife River has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knife River will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knife River by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 98.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 29.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Knife River by 39.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

