KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Shares Down 2.3%

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $5.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Get KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 4,239.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.