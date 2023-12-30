KRS Capital Management LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $80.70 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

